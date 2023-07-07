Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 2,932,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,457,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -716.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after acquiring an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,621,000 after acquiring an additional 309,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

