Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $83.84

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.84, but opened at $86.76. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $89.04, with a volume of 11,072,919 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.