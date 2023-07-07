Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $996.18

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 996.18 ($12.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,016.17 ($12.90). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($12.84), with a volume of 671,227 shares.

Alliance Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 997.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 988.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,223.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 6.18 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,962.96%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

