Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Ameren Trading Down 0.5 %

AEE opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 8,539.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

