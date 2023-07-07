American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.56

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.56 and traded as low as $21.45. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 3,228 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 880.72%.

In related news, Director Bradford A. Phillips purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,535 shares of company stock worth $85,531. Corporate insiders own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

