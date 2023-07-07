American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) is Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. American Well accounts for 4.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Well by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 255,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

AMWL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,476. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWL. TD Cowen downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $32,575.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,566,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $32,575.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,924 shares of company stock worth $1,107,988 over the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

