AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,284 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $109.59. 104,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.