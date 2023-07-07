Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116,534 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $212,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $186.65. 268,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,345. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average is $181.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

