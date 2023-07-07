Analysts Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

CDMGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Icade Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of CDMGF opened at $37.70 on Friday. Icade has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

About Icade

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

