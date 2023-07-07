Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $1,001.29

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,001.29.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

