Analyzing American International (AMIH) and Its Competitors

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Free Report) is one of 59 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $618.80 million $20.34 million 321.60

American International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 210 963 1632 67 2.54

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 91.81%. Given American International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -3.86% -26.03% 2.54%

Summary

American International peers beat American International on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

