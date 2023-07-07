Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of AAOI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,300. The firm has a market cap of $221.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 295,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 619.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.