Aragon Price Tops $4.10 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00013567 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $176.98 million and $15.37 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

