Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $974,990.53 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

