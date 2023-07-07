Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

