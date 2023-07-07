Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.39% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,664. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$32.45 and a 52-week high of C$55.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$574.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.500612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

