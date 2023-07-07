Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.39% from the company’s previous close.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.
Aritzia Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,664. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$32.45 and a 52-week high of C$55.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
