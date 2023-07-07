Ark Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $426,657.21 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Ark has a total market cap of $43.13 million and $426,657.21 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001925 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002608 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,104,878 coins and its circulating supply is 174,104,764 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

