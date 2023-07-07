Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.