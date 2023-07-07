Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

