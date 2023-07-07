Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,770 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

