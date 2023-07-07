Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $168.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.