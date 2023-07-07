Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

