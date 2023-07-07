Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $463.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $439.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

