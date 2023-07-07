Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

