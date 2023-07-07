Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,466,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

