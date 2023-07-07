Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 70 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $393.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

