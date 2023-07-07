Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,018,000 after acquiring an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $704.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

