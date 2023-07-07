Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.43

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.43 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.68). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.67), with a volume of 117,274 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £233.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,724.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.57.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 3,116 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £6,325.48 ($8,028.28). 15.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

