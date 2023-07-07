Asio Capital LLC Buys 119 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average of $197.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

