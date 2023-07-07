Asio Capital LLC Buys 7,386 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 44,745 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.