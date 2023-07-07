Asio Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.61 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

