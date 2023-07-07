Asio Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. 295,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,558. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

