Asio Capital LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after acquiring an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $203.82. 128,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,833. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

