Asio Capital LLC Purchases 28,301 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 117,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,280. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.