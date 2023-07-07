Asio Capital LLC Purchases 47,130 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.