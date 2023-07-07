Asio Capital LLC Sells 924 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 84.4% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $450.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

