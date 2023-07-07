Asio Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $94,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,202,000 after buying an additional 160,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $531.16 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $538.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

