Asio Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 369,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

