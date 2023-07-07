ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Trading Down 0.7%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $404.60 and last traded at $411.21. Approximately 1,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.20.

ASM International Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.68.

ASM International Cuts Dividend

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $761.74 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $2.2659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. ASM International’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

