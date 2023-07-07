ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $699.31 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $275.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $697.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.