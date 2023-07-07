Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.64 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Shopify accounts for 1.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after buying an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $67.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

