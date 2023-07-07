Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Down 1.4%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUKNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Auckland International Airport from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Auckland International Airport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Auckland International Airport Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.