Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,570 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.79% of Avid Bioservices worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 119,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,376.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $518,871.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $518,871.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Sargen sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $141,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,412 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

