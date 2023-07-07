Avista (NYSE:AVA) Trading Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $37.47. 256,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 726,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Avista alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Avista Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth $837,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Avista by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 292,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.92%.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.