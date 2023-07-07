Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Down 2.2%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 139,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 627,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

