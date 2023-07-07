Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE AX opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

