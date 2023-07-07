AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

AZZ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.90. 124,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,428. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.35.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AZZ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AZZ by 34.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Articles

