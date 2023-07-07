Badger DAO (BADGER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.69 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00007079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $42.19 million and $1.69 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,675,143 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

