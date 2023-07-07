Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 1,989,549 shares changing hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

