Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 70,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $477.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Santander-Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,703 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,116,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after buying an additional 749,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

