Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BSAC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 70,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $477.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander-Chile
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.